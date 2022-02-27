GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Missouri women’s basketball was able to close out the SEC regular season with a huge road win over 15th ranked Florida as the tournament approaches.

The Tigers were led by Hayley Frank, who notched a double-double with 26 point and 10 boards.

Mizzou also got contributions from Izzy Higginbotham, who finished with 15 points and Mama Dembele, who scored 13, all of them being in the third quarter. Lauren Hansen was also in double digits with 12 points.

Florida was led by Jordan Merritt, who scored 23 points and snagged seven rebounds. Kiara Smith also contributed 15 points to go along with six assists.

The Tigers outrebounded the Gators 41-33 and held them to below 40% shooting on the game.

Mizzou finishes the regular season 18-11 overall and 7-9 in the conference.

They will now prepare for their opponent in SEC confernece tournament, which starts Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.