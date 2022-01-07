Mizzou women win fifth straight game in OT thriller over Auburn

Mizzou

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a matchup of Tigers vs. Tigers, the Tigers from Columbia prevailed and won in overtime 72-63.

After beating No. 1-ranked South Carolina on a last-second layup with eight players and postponing a road game vs. Vanderbilt, Mizzou faced Auburn at home with a full squad led by LaDhazia Williams’ career-high 25 points and seven rebounds.

Mizzou trailed for the majority of the game until the Tigers took the lead before the fourth quarter thanks to a 12-0 run. Auburn then went on a 9-0 run of its own to take a five-point lead with less than seven minutes to go.

Williams and Lauren Hansen (17 points) combined for Mizzou’s next 10 points to take a three-point lead late in the fourth. When Auburn trailed by 2, Sania Wells tied the game for them to send it to OT.

Hansen hit a three on Mizzou’s first OT possession as they outscored Auburn 13-4 on the way to a win.

On Auburn’s team, FOX4’s Harold Kuntz has a family connection.

Mizzou junior guard Aijha Blackwell scored her 1,000th point in overtime. She finished the game with 13 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.

Blackwell joins Kesha Bonds, Ericka Fields, and Renee Kelly as the only members of the 1,000-point club to average a double-double in a single season. Blackwell is also the 22nd player in program history to reach 1,000 points and grab at least 600 rebounds.

Hayley Frank was also a heavy contributor with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Mizzou women’s basketball is now 13-2 overall, 2-0 in SEC play and will face Arkansas on the road on Sunday at 2 p.m. central.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first