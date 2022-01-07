Mizzou women win fifth straight game in OT thriller over Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a matchup of Tigers vs. Tigers, the Tigers from Columbia prevailed and won in overtime 72-63.

After beating No. 1-ranked South Carolina on a last-second layup with eight players and postponing a road game vs. Vanderbilt, Mizzou faced Auburn at home with a full squad led by LaDhazia Williams’ career-high 25 points and seven rebounds.

Mizzou trailed for the majority of the game until the Tigers took the lead before the fourth quarter thanks to a 12-0 run. Auburn then went on a 9-0 run of its own to take a five-point lead with less than seven minutes to go.

Williams and Lauren Hansen (17 points) combined for Mizzou’s next 10 points to take a three-point lead late in the fourth. When Auburn trailed by 2, Sania Wells tied the game for them to send it to OT.

Hansen hit a three on Mizzou’s first OT possession as they outscored Auburn 13-4 on the way to a win.

On Auburn’s team, FOX4’s Harold Kuntz has a family connection.

Family tweet, my cousin, Honesty Scott-Grayson – @The_Ma3stro – had 15 points vs Mizzou tonight. Hoping for continued success this season! pic.twitter.com/ylluTXVFsk — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 7, 2022

Mizzou junior guard Aijha Blackwell scored her 1,000th point in overtime. She finished the game with 13 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.

Blackwell joins Kesha Bonds, Ericka Fields, and Renee Kelly as the only members of the 1,000-point club to average a double-double in a single season. Blackwell is also the 22nd player in program history to reach 1,000 points and grab at least 600 rebounds.

Hayley Frank was also a heavy contributor with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Mizzou women’s basketball is now 13-2 overall, 2-0 in SEC play and will face Arkansas on the road on Sunday at 2 p.m. central.