NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri women’s basketball only scored four points in overtime as they dropped a first-round SEC tournament game to Arkansas 61-52.

Mizzou’s top player Aijha Blackwell only logged five points in 11 minutes. Blackwell missed the previous two games due to suspension because of a violation of team standards.

When the game tied at 48 at the end of regulation, the Razorbacks made 10 of their 13 overtime points on free throws from Makayla Daniels (13 points) and Amber Ramirez.

The Tigers were led by Haley Troup with 21 points and six rebounds. She was followed up by LaDhazia Williams who had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Ramirez led the Razorbacks with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams were marred by poor shooting performances with neither shooting over 30% from the field.

Arkansas, an eighth seed in the tournament, goes on to face South Carolina.

The Tigers, regarded as an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament in bracket predictions, will have to wait for Selection Sunday to see if they will go to the big dance.