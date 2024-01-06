COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers’ comeback effort was halted in their SEC opener against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia punched Mizzou in the mouth in the middle of the first half after a 16-0 run gave them a 35-18 lead.

But the Tigers responded quickly with a 10-0 run and cut the deficit to 40-38 at halftime.

Mizzou regained their first lead since they were up 7-5 early in the first half after a Sean East layup with 11:23 left in the game.

East led the way for Mizzou with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Tigers were in the game down the stretch, but couldn’t make enough plays to break through for a win.

Georgia was led by Russel Tchewa, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Hill was huge off the bench, knocking down four threes en route to 16 points.

Piper alum Tamar Bates put up 15 points and Lee’s Summit alum Aidan Shaw added 14 points and six rebounds while Noah Carter contributed 13 points.

Mizzou shot 44% from the field and 31% from three. Georgia outrebounded the Tigers 34-30.

The loss puts the Tigers at 8-6 and they will be on the road to face sixth-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m.