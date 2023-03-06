COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou basketball was revitalized this season after finishing fourth in the SEC and a likely NCAA Tournament appearance.

One of their players also earned multiple SEC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards.

Senior guard Kobe Brown was honored with First-team All-SEC and the SEC and the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Brown led the Tigers in scoring (15.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg) this season. He also was third in the SEC in field goal percentage (55.2%) and second in three-point field goal percentage

He is also the only Mizzou student-athlete to have earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, finishing the fall semester with a 4.0 GPA.

The Tigers will now prepare for the SEC Conference Tournament and will play on Friday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Tennessee vs. South Carolina/Ole Miss.