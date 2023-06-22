BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One of Missouri’s most beloved basketball players has been selected in the NBA Draft.

Forward Kobe Brown was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the final pick in the first round.

The Huntsville, Alabama native is the first Mizzou NBA Draft pick since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018.

Brown was an impactful leader for the Tigers his senior year averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.5% from three. His play helped send Mizzou to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.

The 6-foot-8 forward was named to First-team All-SEC and was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year this past season.