Kobe Brown talks to the media during the 2023 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou’s pride and joy will be looking ahead to potentially being drafted next month.

Kobe Brown started the NBA Draft process with two years of eligibility left and will stay in the draft according to reports.

Brown was an impactful leader for the Tigers his senior year averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.5% from three. His play helped send Mizzou to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.

The 6-foot-8 forward was named to First-team All-SEC and the SEC and the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year this past season as well.

The Huntsville, Alabama native is regarded as a second-round pick by draft experts.