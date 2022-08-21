COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri star freshman Luther Burden is making his mark on Columbia before his first college football game.

The former five-star wide receiver posted about his name, image and likeness deal with St. Louis potato chip company Old Vienna.

The chips are honey barbecue flavored versions of its red hot riplets and set to hit Schnucks grocery stores across Missouri.

The closest Schnucks stores to Kansas City are in Columbia and Jefferson City.

Burden is a St. Louis native who started his high school career at Cardinal Ritter and finished up at East St. Louis. He was the No. 4 prospect in America in the Class of 2022 and signed with Missouri in December after decommitting from Oklahoma.

Burden is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Mizzou in a decade and has signed a number of NIL deals since he enrolled in school.

The 5’11, 215-pound receiver is expected to be in the starting lineup when the Tigers open the season against Louisiana Tech on September 1.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.