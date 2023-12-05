COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Associated Press released its AP All-SEC selections late Monday night, which includes seven Missouri Tigers across the first-team and second-team, and an honor for the head coach.
The standouts are the unanimous first-team selection of running back Cody Schrader and the SEC Coach of the Year given to Eliah Drinkwitz.
This came on the same day Schrader earned the Bulsworth trophy given to the best former walk-on in college football.
He’s also a Doak Walker Award finalist, which is given to the best running back in the nation. The winner of that will be announced later this week, Dec. 8 at the award show on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. CT.
Other Mizzou first-teamers include wide receiver Luther Burden III, offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive end Darius Robinson and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.
Two Tigers landed on the AP All-SEC second-team: Offensive guard Cam’Ron Johnson and place-kicker Harrison Mevis.
Coach Drinkwitz led his talented roster to his best record since his only head coaching season at Appalachian State where he went 12-1 in 2019, which was his first season ever head coaching at the FBS level.
The 10-2 season is the most wins for the program since 2014-2015’s 11-win season.
No. 9 Missouri is headed to Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl later this month to take on No. 7 Ohio State.
(u-unanimous choice)
First Team
Offense
WR — u-Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr., Youngsville, Louisiana
WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri
T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, grad, Detroit
T — JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 360, Jr., Oak Creek, Wisconsin
G — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 310, Jr., Rome, Georgia
G — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 352, So., New Haven, Connecticut
C — u-Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 310, New Orleans
TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr., Napa, California
QB — u-Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr., San Bernardino, California
RB — u-Cody Schrader, Missouri, 5-9, 214, graduate, St. Louis, Missouri
RB — Ray Davis, Kentucky, 5-10, 216, Sr., San Francisco
PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, grad, Hoover, Alabama
All-Purpose — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, grad, Missouri City, Texas
Defense
DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 242, So., Charlotte, North Carolina
DE — Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296, grad, Southfield, Michigan
DT — Marcus Harris, Auburn, 6-3, 295, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, So., Detroit
LB — Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
LB — Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, Jr., Covington, Louisiana
LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, grad, 6-2, 245, Maplesville, Alabama
CB — Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 178, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, Jr., Birmingham, Ala.
S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So., Jefferson, Georgia
S — Jaylin Simpson, Auburn, 6-1, 178, Sr., Brunswick, Georgia
P — Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 187, grad, West Adelaide, Australia
Second Team
Offense
WR — Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina
WR — Brian Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 205, Jr., Walker, Louisiana
T — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, So., Monroe, Louisiana
T — Gunner Britton, Auburn, 6-6, 312, Sr., Conway, South Carolina
G — Joshua Braun, Arkansas, 6-6, 348, Jr., Live Oak, Florida
G — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-4, 305, Jr., Houston
C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
TE — Rivaldo Fairweather, 6-4, 251, Jr., Lauderhill, Florida
QB — Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 220, So., Katy, Texas
RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, So., Pike Road, Alabama
RB — Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, 5-11, 210, Jr., Durham, North Carolina
PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, Sr., Warsaw, Indiana
All-Purpose — t-Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 166, So., Nashville; Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina
Defense
DE — Princely Umanmielen, Florida, 6-5, 255, Jr., Manor, Texas
DE — Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 281, Texarkana, Texas
DT — Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, Sr., Forest Park, Georgia
DT — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
LB — Jett Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 230, grad, Tupelo, Mississippi
LB — Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, Sr., Baltimore, Maryland
LB — Debo Williams, South Carolina, 6-1, 232, Jr., Smyrna, Delaware
CB — Terrion Arnold, Alabama, 6-0, 196, So., Tallahassee, Florida
CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-0, 196, So., West Bloomfield, Michigan
S — Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Jr., Milledgeville, Georgia
S — Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0, 203, Fr., Hoschton, Georgia
P — Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 200, Jr., New South Wales, Australia
Offensive Player of the Year — u-Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year — Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year — Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
Newcomer of the Year — Caleb Downs, S, Alabama