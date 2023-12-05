COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Associated Press released its AP All-SEC selections late Monday night, which includes seven Missouri Tigers across the first-team and second-team, and an honor for the head coach.

The standouts are the unanimous first-team selection of running back Cody Schrader and the SEC Coach of the Year given to Eliah Drinkwitz.

This came on the same day Schrader earned the Bulsworth trophy given to the best former walk-on in college football.

He’s also a Doak Walker Award finalist, which is given to the best running back in the nation. The winner of that will be announced later this week, Dec. 8 at the award show on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Other Mizzou first-teamers include wide receiver Luther Burden III, offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive end Darius Robinson and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Two Tigers landed on the AP All-SEC second-team: Offensive guard Cam’Ron Johnson and place-kicker Harrison Mevis.

Coach Drinkwitz led his talented roster to his best record since his only head coaching season at Appalachian State where he went 12-1 in 2019, which was his first season ever head coaching at the FBS level.

The 10-2 season is the most wins for the program since 2014-2015’s 11-win season.

No. 9 Missouri is headed to Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl later this month to take on No. 7 Ohio State.

(u-unanimous choice)

First Team

Offense

WR — u-Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr., Youngsville, Louisiana

WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, grad, Detroit

T — JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 360, Jr., Oak Creek, Wisconsin

G — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 310, Jr., Rome, Georgia

G — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 352, So., New Haven, Connecticut

C — u-Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 310, New Orleans

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr., Napa, California

QB — u-Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr., San Bernardino, California

RB — u-Cody Schrader, Missouri, 5-9, 214, graduate, St. Louis, Missouri

RB — Ray Davis, Kentucky, 5-10, 216, Sr., San Francisco

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, grad, Hoover, Alabama

All-Purpose — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, grad, Missouri City, Texas

Defense

DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 242, So., Charlotte, North Carolina

DE — Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296, grad, Southfield, Michigan

DT — Marcus Harris, Auburn, 6-3, 295, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, So., Detroit

LB — Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

LB — Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, Jr., Covington, Louisiana

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, grad, 6-2, 245, Maplesville, Alabama

CB — Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 178, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, Jr., Birmingham, Ala.

S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So., Jefferson, Georgia

S — Jaylin Simpson, Auburn, 6-1, 178, Sr., Brunswick, Georgia

P — Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 187, grad, West Adelaide, Australia

Second Team

Offense

WR — Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina

WR — Brian Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 205, Jr., Walker, Louisiana

T — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, So., Monroe, Louisiana

T — Gunner Britton, Auburn, 6-6, 312, Sr., Conway, South Carolina

G — Joshua Braun, Arkansas, 6-6, 348, Jr., Live Oak, Florida

G — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-4, 305, Jr., Houston

C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

TE — Rivaldo Fairweather, 6-4, 251, Jr., Lauderhill, Florida

QB — Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 220, So., Katy, Texas

RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, So., Pike Road, Alabama

RB — Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, 5-11, 210, Jr., Durham, North Carolina

PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, Sr., Warsaw, Indiana

All-Purpose — t-Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 166, So., Nashville; Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina

Defense

DE — Princely Umanmielen, Florida, 6-5, 255, Jr., Manor, Texas

DE — Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 281, Texarkana, Texas

DT — Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, Sr., Forest Park, Georgia

DT — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

LB — Jett Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 230, grad, Tupelo, Mississippi

LB — Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, Sr., Baltimore, Maryland

LB — Debo Williams, South Carolina, 6-1, 232, Jr., Smyrna, Delaware

CB — Terrion Arnold, Alabama, 6-0, 196, So., Tallahassee, Florida

CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-0, 196, So., West Bloomfield, Michigan

S — Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Jr., Milledgeville, Georgia

S — Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0, 203, Fr., Hoschton, Georgia

P — Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 200, Jr., New South Wales, Australia

Offensive Player of the Year — u-Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year — Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year — Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year — Caleb Downs, S, Alabama