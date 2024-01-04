COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are benefiting from their best season in almost a decade with players flocking to the NFL Draft.

Running back Cody Schrader is the biggest name to depart Columbia for a future at the pro level.

The former Division-II running back and Missouri walk-on exhausted his eligibility after his outstanding 2023 season that saw him break the Missouri single-season rushing yards record (1,627 yards) during the Tigers’ 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl last week.

Schrader notched 14 TDs and led the SEC in rushing yards this season which helped him bring in several awards like being named a consensus All-American, the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in the nation and he finished eighth place in Heisman Trophy voting.

Here is a list that includes Schrader of all the Tigers headed to the draft.

RB Cody Schrader

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

DE Darius Robinson

S JC Carlies

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

DE Nyles Gaddy

DL Realus George

K Harrison Mevis

Abrams-Draine will be an intriguing prospect since he was on draft boards over last season’s cycle as well. Over 39 career games for Missouri, he tallied 40 passes defended, seven interceptions, 135 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

He was also a First-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and SEC coaches after leading the league in passes defended.

Robinson garnered those same honors while leading the Tigers with 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss this season. The fifth-year senior stayed with Mizzou when head coach Eli Drinkwitz took over the team.

Mevis will be held in Mizzou lore with his ‘Thicker Kicker’ mantra along with his success as the all-time leading scorer in school history.

The kicker also owns the Tigers’ all-time mark for field goals (86), is third all-time in the SEC in that category, as well as ranking eighth on the conference’s career scoring chart (403). Mevis also holds the program record for 50+ yard field goals.

Other Tigers that are underclassmen that wish to declare for the draft have a soft deadline of January 5 to allow players to submit their petitions for special eligibility to the league sooner.

A list of those players will be released to NFL teams and the public on Jan. 9. The hard deadline for underclassmen to submit a petition to the league is Jan. 15.