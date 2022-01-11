SCHEDULE CHANGE: Mizzou to open 2022 at home against Louisiana Tech

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Originally scheduled to play at Middle Tennessee State in the season opener, the University of Missouri Tigers will now open the 2022 season at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers now have seven home games on their calendar and will host Louisiana Tech for the first time in program history.

“We worked hard to ensure a seventh home game,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “It’s important to our football program, fans and local economy to have a full slate of games at Faurot Field. We look forward to welcoming Louisiana Tech to Columbia for the first time as part of a competitive home schedule which features 2021 National Champion Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.”

Mizzou and Louisiana Tech will kickoff on Sept. 3, 2022 from Faurot Field.

2022 Schedule

  • Sept. 3 vs Louisiana Tech
  • Sept. 10 at Kansas State
  • Sept. 17 vs Abilene Christian
  • Sept. 24 at Auburn
  • Oct. 1 vs Georgia – 2021 National Champions
  • Oct. 8 at Florida
  • Oct. 22 vs Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 29 at South Carolina
  • Nov. 5 vs Kentucky
  • Nov. 12 at Tennessee
  • Nov. 19 vs New Mexico State
  • Nov. 26 vs Arkansas

