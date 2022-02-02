COLUMBIA, Mo. — A first half shooting onslaught by Myreon Jones and the Florida Gators floundered in the second half, but the visiting squad from Gainesville still managed a close win over the Missouri Tigers 66-65 on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last two minutes, the Gators and Tigers went back and forth with Mizzou clinging to a 65-64 lead with 11.8 seconds left. Tyrus Applebee (17 points, 3-4 FG, 10-10 FT) was fouled on a runner and hit both free throws to take a one point lead with 7.9 seconds to go.

The Tigers could not score on their final possession. Amari Davis had a shot blocked out of bounds. Jarron Coleman’s desperation shot from the corner at the buzzer was too long, costing Mizzou another close game.

In the first half, the Gators went 8-14 from three with Jones hitting 5-7 from 3 and 15 points. Jones was held to three points in the second half.

Mizzou guards Coleman (12 points) and Dajuan Gordon (10 points, nine rebounds) led the scoring efforts.

Ronnie DeGray III also put in valuable minutes off the bench with 13 points and three rebounds.

Florida held onto a tight 33-31 lead at the half; Mizzou took a 41-40 lead early in the second half thanks to superb shooting by Gordon and Amari Davis. From then, the Tigers did not relinquish the lead until the final two minutes.

Missouri is now 8-13 overall, 2-6 in SEC play and will hit the road to face Texas A&M on Saturday.