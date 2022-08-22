COLUMBIA, Mo. — Name, image and likeness deals are fruitful in college sports, especially in Columbia.

Star Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden announced his NIL potato chip recently and seven Mizzou offensive linemen have recently signed a deal with restaurant chain Hooters.

Mizzou’s linemen that are a part of the Hooters brand are Lee’s Summit North alum Armand Membou, Luke Griffin, Connor Tollison, Bobby Lawrence, Javon Foster, Drake Heismeyer and Ej Ndoma-Ogar.

The chain said it wanted to sign offensive line groups over individual athletes. Like Mizzou, Hooters works with players from Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic and USF.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

Part of the partnership includes players visiting Hooters locations, starring in social media campaigns for the company and encouraging fans to utilize the restaurant for tailgate and viewing parties during the college football season.