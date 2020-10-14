MU, KU basketball won’t play Border War game this season

Mario Little #23 of the Kansas Jayhawks battles J.T. Tiller #4 of the Missouri Tigers for a loose ball during the game on February 9, 2009 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Border War game between Kansas and Missouri basketball won’t be played this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday they’ve reached an agreement to push the six-game series back by one season.

The game had been scheduled to take place this year at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Dec. 12. That game will now take place during the 2026-2027 season.

“When the NCAA moved the start of the basketball season from November 10th to November 25th, like everyone else, we went to work on creating a new schedule,” KU Athletics Director Jeff Long said.

“With the Big 12 conference games also being adjusted, and the likelihood of only 10-20% of fans permitted to attend the game due to the pandemic, it became clear that we should delay the series.”

The games will resume Dec. 11, 2021, at Allen Fieldhouse. KU will also host MU in the 2023-2024 season, while Missouri will host in 2022-2023 and 2024-25.

This will leave two games in consecutive seasons (2025-2026 and 2026-2027) to be played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self said the delay will hopefully allow more fans to see the game in person.

“This rivalry goes back a long way, and we want our fans to be able to witness it again in-person. So delaying it a year was an easy decision,” he said.