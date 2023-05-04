KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area will be well represented in the NCAA men’s golf championship.

Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and UMKC all qualified for the golf regionals that begin May 15.

Kansas is the 10th seed in the Norman Regional and headed to their seventh-straight Regional. KU finished eighth in the Big 12 championships last weekend.

The Jayhawks are led by junior Gunnar Broin, who leads the team in scoring average at 71.74. He has five Top 10 finishes this year. Junior William Duquette, one of the few returners from last season, has also had a strong season with a scoring average of 72.47 and three Top 10 finishes.

Kansas State is the fifth seed in the Bath, Michigan Regional in K-State’s second-straight postseason appearance.

The Wildcats finished seventh at the Big 12 championships and are having one of the best seasons in program history.

KSU’s top six golfers all have individual stroke averages that rank in the top 12 in school history, led by Tim Tilmans (70.23), Will Hopkins (70.29) and Cooper Schultz (71.00) that currently hold the top three spots.

Missouri is the seventh seed in the San Jose Regional and is also headed to its second-straight appearance in postseason play. The Tigers finished seventh at the SEC championships and are led by Charlie Crockett (69.97), Antonio Safa (70.71) and Jack Ludin (70.85).

UMKC is the 13th seed in the Las Vegas Regional after winning the Summit League title for the first time in 10 years. Their last conference title was in the Western Athletic Conference in 2019. The Roos are led by Joshuaa Robards (73.10), Lucas Dutartre 73.31) and Max Catherine (73.38).

The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team in the 2023 NCAA Bath Regional will move on to the 2023 NCAA Championship, held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For the women’s side, Kansas is the ninth seed in the Athens, Georgia Regional for the second time in program history. Head coach Lindsay Kuhle was an assistant at Georgia in 2012-13.

Kansas is led by sophomores Johanna Ebner (73.59) and Jordan Rothman (73.60) and graduate senior Esme Hamilton (74.55) who was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team where she tied for ninth.

Kansas State won’t be going as a team, but senior Haley Vargas will be going as an individual as the third seed in the San Antonio Regional.

Vargas led the team with a 73.30 stroke average this season to rank second in school history, while her 75.72 career average ranks sixth.

The women’s regionals begin on May 8. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will advance to play in the National Championship, May 19-24, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.