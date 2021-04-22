MUST WATCH: No. 5 Park University’s Felipe Guirau reverse spikes in win over Georgetown

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pool play is underway for the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship and No. 5 Park University got their first win in style.

In their first game against No. 12 Georgetown College, outside hitter Felipe Guirau was set up to spike the ball over the net by his teammate, but once he took off, he slammed the ball behind his head confusing the defender and scoring the point.

The Maua, Brazil native played 45 sets this season and collected 146 kills. That follows up his 2019 campaign where the 2020 NAIA Second-Team All-American appeared in 90 sets with 331 kills.

Guirau and the Park University Pirates will play No. 4 University of Jamestown on Thursday as they look for a bid to the knock out round of the tournment.

The top seed in each pool advances to the single elimination bracket.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android