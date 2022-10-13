LAWRENCE, Kan. — A poll of Big 12 men’s basketball coaches has the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks as the No. 2 favorite to win the conference this upcoming season.

With coaches not allowed to vote for their own team, Kansas received four first place votes, one behind preseason favorites, the Baylor Bears.

Baylor Bears Kansas Jayhawks Texas Longhorns TCU Horned Frogs Oklahoma State Cowboys (tied for 5th) Texas Tech Red Raiders (tied for 5th) Oklahoma Sooners Iowa State Cyclones West Virginia Mountaineers Kansas State Wildcats

Baylor (2021) and Kansas (2022) have won the last two NCAA national championships with the programs sharing the regular season title in 2022 and splitting in 2021 (Baylor) and 2020 (Kansas).

Kansas will begin an era without Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot and Remy Martin.

The Kansas State Wildcats are in last place in the preseason poll, entering the season with a new head coach.