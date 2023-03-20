KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to the Final Four runs right through Kansas City. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games are set and will be played inside of T-Mobile Center on Friday and Sunday night.

The Big 12 was viewed as the best conference in all of college basketball, but only two of the seven teams that made the tournament are still in it – Kansas State and Texas. Just one of those teams will be coming to Kansas City at the end of the week.

The No. 2-seed Texas Longhorns secured their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008 with a win over Penn State.

The Longhorns are familiar with the T-Mobile Center by defeating Kansas for the Big 12 tournament title nine days ago. They will take on the No. 3-seed Xavier Friday night at 8:45 p.m.

The Cincinnati private school will play its first Sweet 16 game since 2017.

Fans from the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars are also expected to flood into the metro as they continue their strong season through two tournament games.

The Cougars will play the fifth-seed Miami Hurricanes at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

The winner of both games will play Sunday night in the Elite 8 and for the Midwest Reginal Finals.

General public all-session tickets are sold out, but tickets may still be purchased through the NCAA Fan Experience.

The T-Mobile center hosted an NCAA regional Regional in 2017 and 2019.