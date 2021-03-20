NCAA rules No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols; Ducks advance

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced that the first round matchup between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU has been ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
The NCAA said they consulted with the Marion County Public Health Department and that they regret that the VCU student athletes will not be able to participate in the tournament.
Due to the ruling, Oregon advances to the next round of the tournament and will play the winner between No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Grand Canyon University.
The NCAA said they cannot provide additional information due to privacy concerns.