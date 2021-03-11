No. 13 Texas stages Big 12 Tournament comeback, pushes past no. 20 Texas Tech 67-66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Coleman III knocked down a free throw with one second left to play, lifting No. 13 Texas over No. 20 Texas Tech with a 67-66 win Thursday night.

The Red Raiders led by as many as 10 points in the second half before the Longhorns staged a comeback.

Four players finished in double-digit scoring — Coleman with 19 points, Jase Febres has 15 points, Andrew Jones dropped 11 and Jericho Sims recorded a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Longhorns held the lead for a total of two minutes and 27 seconds. This is Texas’ first win over Texas Tech this season.

Texas will face Kansas in Friday’s semifinal round.

It’s a chance at redemption for the Jayhawks, who were swept in the regular season by the Longhorns. Game tips at 8:30 p.m.