North Carolina announces retirement of former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Three time national champion head coach Roy Williams is retiring from the University of North Carolina, the school announced.
Williams, 70, coached at the University of Kansas from 1988-2003 posting a record of 418-101 with the Jayhawks.
Except for his first season, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament in every year as a head coach.
Under Williams, the Jayhawks reached the Final Four four times and collected nine conference titles.
In 2003, Williams left Lawrence for Chapel Hill to coach the University of North Carolina Tarheels where he would go one to win three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
Williams is third all-time in wins with 903, trailing only Jim Boeheim (1,083) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,170).
He has the third most wins in Kansas basketball history, behind current head coach Bill Self (500) and Dr. Forrest “Phog” Allen (590), and is the only head coach to reach 400 wins at two different schools
Williams was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.