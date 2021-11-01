Not clear if KU basketball’s Jalen Wilson will miss game time after DUI arrest in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – There’s no word yet on what disciplinary move might await one of the Kansas Jayhawks’ basketball stars.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was arrested over the weekend after police suspected he was driving drunk.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wilson early Sunday morning at 23rd and Louisiana in Lawrence. Wilson is 20 years old, and his 21st birthday is this Thursday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Arrest reports from Sunday say a deputy saw Wilson having trouble keeping his car in one lane, and after he failed a field sobriety test, he was booked into jail on the suspicion of driving under the influence. Wilson was bailed out a few hours after his arrest.

Wilson will likely face discipline from KU’s athletic department, too. It’s yet to be seen if the 6-foot-8 Denton, Texas native will play in Kansas’ exhibition game against Emporia State on Wednesday or in the season opener against Michigan State next Tuesday.

FOX4 spoke with Chris Theisen, a spokesperson for KU men’s basketball, who said no announcement concerning Wilson is expected on Monday.

Wilson was one of the University of Kansas’ first athletes to take advantage of new NCAA guidelines regarding endorsements using an athlete’s name, image and likeness. This is the first basketball season since the NCAA loosened restrictions on those moneymaking opportunities.

Ryan Baty, CEO at Wichita-based 6th Man Strategies, represents Wilson in terms of those business opportunities. Baty said there’s nothing in Wilson’s contract that will prevent him from being paid if he misses playing time while being disciplined.

“When personal mistakes are made, it does impact the relationship,” Baty said. “As we work with young athletes, we talk a lot about the responsibility of personal branding, and how everything you say and everything you do affects your brand. This is a real learning moment for those involved.”

FOX4 also reached out to the marketing team at Wendy’s corporate level, but our request for interview wasn’t answered.

During the weekend, Kansas coach Bill Self said he’s disappointed in Wilson’s decision-making. Baty said it’s now up to Wilson to accept responsibility for his actions, and to start making amends.

Wilson is due in court on Nov. 23.