NW Missouri St. headed to Super Region Three title game

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After playing host to Central Washington, the NW Missouri St. Bearcats began their road journey through the playoffs by beating the Harding Bisons 28-9.

The Bearcats will travel to Big Rapids, Michigan to face the Ferris St. Bulldogs in the NCAA D2 quarterfinals/the Super Region 3 title game on 12/4.

Against the Bisons, Junior QB Braden Wright tossed three touchdowns and passed for 231 yards.

Senior WR Alec Tatum caught five passes for 124 yards, while senior WR Kaden Davis tallied four catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcats took a 7-6 lead after trading turnovers with the Bisons in the first quarter.

After a Harding field goal early in the second quarter helped them take a 9-7 lead, the Bearcats scored on the Wright to Davis connection to take a 14-9 lead after an 11 play, 80 yard drive.

NWMSU would not relinquish the lead since that point.

Northwest registered its 14th playoff road victory in school history and is 6-1 on the road this season. They also snapped Harding’s 14 game home win streak.

Northwest is 52-18 all-time in the playoffs.