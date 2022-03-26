EVANSVILLE, Ind. — 31 points from Trevor Hudgins guided Northwest Missouri State to a 67-58 win over Augusta to win the Bearcats’ third straight national title in men’s basketball.

NW Missouri State is the first program to ever accomplish such a feat.

Hudgins began the game with 22 points in the first half. Luke Waters followed Hudgins with 12 points and four rebounds while Mitch Mascari had 11 points and four rebounds.

Tyshaun Crawford led the Jaguars with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tyree Meyers and Troy Cracknell (seven rebounds, 2-11 FG) both had 12 points.

The Bearcats were up 52-40 with a little less than nine minutes left. The Jaguars went on a 16-5 run led by Crawford and Meyers to bring their deficit within one with around two and a half minutes left in the game. Two Hudgins made free throws and a layup by Luke Waters helped the Bearcats pull away.

Hudgins earned Most Oustanding Player of the Elite Eight as well.

The Bearcats end their season with a 35-5 record and have won the last four out of five men’s basketball Division II national championships.

