EVANSVILLE, Ind. — For the fourth time in five years, Northwest Missouri State’s men’s basketball team is heading to the Division II national championship.

A 70-57 win over Black Hills State on Thursday night cemented the Bearcats in the national championship.

NWMSU is led by one of the best players in the land in Trevor Hudgins, the two-time reigning NABC D2 Player of the Year.

The two-time defending national champs have had another memorable season this year, 33-5 record, a ninth straight MIAA regular-season title, an MIAA tournament championship and now a national championship berth.

All-MIAA players Diego Bernard (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 36% 3P%) and Wes Dreamer (13 ppg, 6 rpg, 40% 3P%) round out the Bearcats’ trio of top scorers.

NW will be facing the Augusta Jaguars in the national championship after Augusta defeated Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

The championship will be played at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS.