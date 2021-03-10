Oklahoma escapes upset against Iowa State, will face Kansas in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma escaped with a 79-73 win over Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game skid.

The Cyclones got within six points after the Sooners led by 19 in the second half.

Iowa St. making this interesting late in the game. Cyclones cut Oklahoma's lead from 19 to 7 with under three minutes in regulation.#Big12MBB — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) March 11, 2021

Three Oklahoma players finished with double digit points: Austin Reeves dropped 21 points, Elijah Harkless scored 12 points and De’Vion Harmon had 11 points.

Now in less than 18 hours, the Sooners will face no. 2 seed Kansas. The Sooners split the season series with the Jayhawks, losing in Lawrence and winning in Norman.

Kansas will be without the Big 12’s most improved player, David McCormack, as he follows COVID protocols.

Per Coach Self:



Due to COVID-19 protocols David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna will not participate in the Big 12 Tournament. — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 9, 2021

Thursday’s quarterfinal round will feature seven ranked teams. Oklahoma and Kansas tip off at 5:30 p.m.