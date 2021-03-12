Oklahoma State beats Baylor, advancing to Big 12 Tournament’s title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State topped Baylor 83-74 on Friday night, advancing to the Big 12 Championship’s title game.

Cade Cunningham dropped 25 points, and Avery Anderson III scored 20. Two other Cowboys also scored double digit points.

With Oklahoma State down 72-70 late in the 2nd half, Anderson drove the lane, making a lay-up while drawing the foul. Anderson made his free throw for the lead, spurring an 8-0 run.

Baylor had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night. The Bears shot 39% from the field and made just six of their 28 attempted three-pointers.

MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 46 points. Mark Vital grabbed 15 rebounds.

Oklahoma State will play Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Texas advanced to the tournament’s championship game after their semifinal matchup with Kansas was canceled due to a positive coronavirus case within the Jayhawk program.

While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.