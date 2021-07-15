‘One day at a time’: Kansas football embraces challenge of rebuilding program

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Big 12 Media Days took an unexpected turn for the University of Kansas football program on Thursday.

First-year head coach Lance Leipold, wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II and safety Kenny Logan Jr. were stuck in Lawrence and had to participate in the event virtually after inclement weather prevented their plane from getting to Arlington, Texas, according to Leipold.

When it comes to the upcoming season, Leipold and both players continuously reiterated that they’re ready to get to work.

All dressed up and no place to go 😏



Still brought our A game for #Big12MediaDays from RCHQ! pic.twitter.com/syKLxU24xO — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 15, 2021

The Jayhawks were winless in 2020. In fact, they’ve only won 21 games since the 2010 season.

How do you change that culture?

“You can’t spend any time looking in the rearview mirror. Look through the wind shield, keep it one day at a time. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself. Be where your feet are at and continue to work a little bit better than you were before,” Leipold told reporters on Thursday.

Leipold came to Lawrence from the University of Buffalo in late April, after Kansas parted ways with Les Miles due to allegations of sexual misconduct during his time at Lousiana State.

Leipold didn’t get to work with the Jayhawks during spring ball, but he’s still optimistic about the season ahead.

“Our expectation will be very similar to other places that we’ve been. We’re going to expect and want our players to continue to work on daily improvement. We have to bed a program that’s going to take care of the finer points of the game,” Leipold said.

Kansas opens the season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3.