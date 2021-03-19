Oregon women’s basketball player exposes disparity between men’s and women’s tournament amenities

Oregon’s Sedona Prince (32) plays during an NCAA basketball game against Colorado on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

SAN ANTONIO — Sedona Prince, forward for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, posted a video on Tik Tok showcasing the disparity between the weight room at the women’s NCAA Tournament site compared to the men’s.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Prince shows what appears to be a single dumbbell rack and a stack of sanitized yoga mats available for athletes inside the San Antonio bubble in comparison to a large room full of weight racks and equipment inside the Indianapolis bubble for the men.

The Tik Tok video went viral and caught the attention of several big names in the basketball world like 2020 WNBA No.1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Vice President Lynn Holzman released a statement in response to the video.

We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment. Lynn Holzman – NCAA VP of Women’s Basketball

Statement from Lynn Holzman, NCAA VP of women’s basketball.#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/gYsesS9Hky — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 18, 2021

Prince, Ionescu and Rutgers women’s basketball director of player development Will Abrams addressed the comments about limited space showing images of large empty spaces surrounding the practice courts.

Prince’s Tik Tok video has been viewed nearly 900,000 times and her tweet has over 130,000 retweets.

The women’s NCAA Tournament will tip off on Sunday, March 21. No. 6 Oregon plays No. 11 South Dakota on Monday, March 22.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android