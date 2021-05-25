Overland Park-based company ShotTracker partners with Big 12 basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference is entering a new multiyear partnership with Overland Park-based company ShotTracker.

The company will provide data tracking technology for the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“We’re just getting started. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re excited about this opportunity,” ShotTracker co-founder and president Davyeon Ross said.

“The technology provides enhancements for all of our men’s and women’s basketball programs,” Big 12 Executive Associate Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a press release.

The technology tracks data in three parts by placing sensors on players, inside a ball, and around the arenas. It’s been a game-changer for coaches and players.

“Not only did we change the game from giving the coaches and players insights in real time to help them make decisions while the game is going on versus after the game,” Ross told FOX4. “Then there are other constituents, too. It actually helps the streamline of broadcast integration by being able to ingest this data, the experience.”

Ross said it also changes the fan experience, allowing them to track analytics in real time through an app.

“Being able to provide that real time data to fans, whether they’re in-stadium or at home. There’s a lot of benefit and some real exciting times,” Ross said.

Ross and Bruce Ianni co-founded the ShotTracker company in 2013.

