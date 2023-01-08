KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill standout and Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell declared for the NFL Draft Thursday via Twitter.

Bell ended his college career on a strong note with six receptions for 135 yards and a score in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against TCU.

During his senior season at Park Hill, he tallied 89 catches for 1,605 yards and 21 touchdowns, all of which were school records.

His play earned him the Simone Award, which is awarded to the best football player in the KC-metro area.

Bell originally planned to play basketball at Missouri State before receiving an offer from Michigan to play football.

In Bell’s senior season with Michigan, he led the team with 62 receptions for 889 yards and four touchdowns.