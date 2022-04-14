DES MOINES, Iowa — The Park University Pirates men’s volleyball team is competing in pool play for the NAIA men’s volleyball championship.

In their first pool play game, the Pirates beat Saint Xavier in three straight sets on Wednesday. They will face Ottawa on Thursday with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

The Pirates are 21-6 on the season and went 13-5 in the Heart of America Conference. They have four AVC-NAIA All-Americans in Joao Friedrich, Felipe Chagas, Luciano Bucci, and Daniel Isernhagen.

Friedrich, a sophomore outside hitter from Brazil, is a First Team Heart All-Conference honoree as well as an AVCA-NAIA Second Team All-American with 280 kills, 28 digs, 55 total blocks, 24 service aces, and a .262 hitting percentage.

Chagas, a senior middle blocker from Brazil, has his third All-American Honorable Mention selection to finish his career. He is second in Park history in career block and block assists.

Bucci, a senior setter from Italy, is another AVCA-NAIA Second Team All-American which makes him a three-time NAIA All-American. Bucci ranked 11th in the country in 9.68 assists per set and No. 18 in assists with 784. He is also third all-time at Park with 3,183 career assists.

Isernhagen, a sophomore middle blocker from Puerto Rico, was selected as an All-American Honorable Mention with ranking No. 15 in the country with 1.05 blocks per set and No. 18 in block assists with 74.

Park will face Ottawa at 1 p.m. and will be streaming here.