DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty kills by Joao Friedrich led the Park Pirates to their fourth-straight NAIA men’s volleyball semifinal berth.

Park University defeated Ottawa University in five sets.

The sophomore from Joinville, Brazil, also had 4 block assists. Nicolas Tenius followed him up with 9 kills and 10 digs while Daniel Isernhagen had 8 kills and 9 total blocks. Luciano Bucci used his 46 assists to set them up.

The Spirit was led by Jordan Moses’ 18 kills and seven block assists and Emery Outin’s 10 blocks and three block assists.

Park will play in the semifinals tomorrow Friday, April 15 at a team and team later to be determined. So far, Park and Benedictine Mesa are the first two teams to qualify for the semifinals.

