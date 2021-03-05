Pooka gets invite to 2021 NFL Combine

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 15: Running back Pooka Williams Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for 52-yard touchdown past linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — University of Kansas standout running back Pooka Williams Jr. has been invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

This year’s combine will be completely virtual due to health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams joins over 300 prospects who will be looking to impress NFL scouts in hopes to hear their names called on April 29 at the NFL Draft.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that KU has been represented at the combine.

Pooka played 26 for the Jayhawks and rushed for 2,382 yards on 415 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

Williams also impressed in the passing game with 66 catches, 534 yards and four touhcdowns.

The Jayhawk running back will take part in the Kansas Football Pro Day on March 5.