REPORTS: Arizona State transfer withdraws from NBA Draft, will play for Kansas

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – NOVEMBER 25:Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates during the 2K Empire Classic game against the Rhode Island Rams at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — According to reports, former Arizona State guard Remy Martin has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to play college basketball at the University of Kansas.

Martin declared for the draft in April, but maintained his college eligibility and transferred to Kansas in May.

The 6-foot-tall guard has averaged 19.1 points per game each of the last two seasons for the Sun Devils.

In the 2019-20 season, Martin earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Martin’s news comes the same day as guard Ochai Agbaji made the same decision and withdrew from the draft to come back and play for the Jayhawks.