SEC postpones Missouri Tigers homecoming game against Vanderbilt

Missouri tight end Niko Hea (48) celebrates with teammate Logan Christopherson (88) after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers won’t have homecoming as expected this coming weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Southeastern Conference announcing Monday afternoon that the game scheduled for Saturday, October 17 is delayed to December 12.

The SEC says this is due to Vanderbilt having positive coronavirus tests and needed quarantine per league rules. Vanderbilt says it doesn’t have enough scholarship players for the game, the minimum is 53. The school gave the following statements from the athletic director and head coach.

“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community.” Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director

“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.” Head Coach Derek Mason

The Tigers are coming off of the program’s biggest win in recent memory, defeating the defending champion LSU Tigers this past Saturday, 45-41 in Columbia. The school says as additional information is released, it will be communicated to Mizzou ticket holders via email to the address on file.

Missouri’s next scheduled game is at Florida on October 24, with kickoff at 6 p.m. or 6:30.