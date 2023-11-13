LAWRENCE, Kan. — This year’s Kansas vs Kansas State football Sunflower Showdown will be played in primetime.

KU and K-State will meet in Lawrence on Saturday in a battle of 7-3 teams. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. and air on FS1, the league announced Saturday.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 65-51-5, but the Wildcats have won the last 14 games against their in-state rival on the football field.

It’s the 113th football Sunflower Showdown, dating back to 1911. The rivalry is the fourth-longest uninterrupted series in FBS history.

Kansas State just re-entered the AP Top 25 poll at no. 23 after dominating Baylor 59-25 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kansas dropped out of the poll, falling from 19, after a 16-13 loss to unranked Texas Tech at home.