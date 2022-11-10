MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Sunflower Showdown between the University of Kansas and Kansas State University has sold out of tickets, according to K-State Sports.

Kansas State reports this as a seven-game streak for sellout home games. The KU Jayhawks were also on a streak of selling out David Booth Memorial Stadium. For Kansas, this is a first since 2019.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 6, 2021, when the Wildcats won 35-10.