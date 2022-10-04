MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 120th edition of the Sunflower Showdown between the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats will kickoff the weekend after Thanksgiving, but fans looking to attend the rivalry game will likely pay a premium ticket price for the regular season finale.

The Jayhawks (5-0) and the Wildcats (4-1) were ranked together in the latest edition of the AP Top-25 poll for the first time since October of 2007.

In 2022, the Sunflower Showdown will be held at Bill Snyder Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, and as of this writing, the K-State athletics website only has $100 standing room only tickets available.

The resale market for tickets has seen prices jump even higher with general admission tickets starting at $162 and standing room tickets starting at $172, via Seat Geek.

Assigned seats start near $200 in the upper levels of the stadium and lower level seats are going for close to $300.

The priciest tickets on Seat Geek are for front row seats and are selling for $1,044.

Ticket prices on the resale market are volatile and will change as one, or both, teams continue their successful runs through Big 12 play.

Kansas leads the all-time series with a 65-49-5 record, but Kansas State is on 13-game winning streak, the longest in Sunflower Showdown history.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats will kickoff on November 26 with a time to be announced at a later date.