‘They wanted me and I’m a need’: Meet new Mizzou basketball player Ronnie DeGray III

ST. LOUIS– The University of Missouri men’s basketball formally introduced the newest member of the team Thursday after former UMass forward Ronnie DeGray III made his announcement public Wednesday night.

FOX4 sister station FOX2 caught up with DeGray III and talked about what lead to his arrival. As it turns out, he’s a former Missouri recruit who had an offer last year, before the Tigers rescinded it in search of more help on the interior. Unlike most transfers in the portal this year who are having to commit to programs sight-unseen outside of Zoom meetings, DeGray has been on campus before.

DeGray, a 6-7 forward, played in 15 games this past season as a freshman for the Minutemen, averaging 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also shot 37 percent from three-point range. Under NCAA rules, he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining. He sees his game as being able to defend 1-5, operating either as a wing or as someone who can post up smaller defenders inside.

He comes from a basketball family. His father Ronnie played at Colorado in the late 1990s before a pro career that took him and Ronnie III overseas to Finland, Spain and Hungary.

He said he also attracted interest from Cincinnati, LSU and Vanderbilt, among others. His father’s former college coach, Ricardo Patton, is a consultant to Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse.

DeGray joins DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State), Jarron “Boogie” Coleman (Ball State) and Amari Davis (Green Bay) as transfer additions to the roster, along with a 5-member freshman class set to enroll. If nothing else changes, Cuonzo Martin will have one more spot left to fill on the roster.