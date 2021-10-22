Three Missouri football players out for rest of season with injuries

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri football team is in its bye week, but the school announced Thursday that injuries will end the seasons of three players.

The specific nature of the injuries hasn’t been released.

Cook, a redshirt junior and a team captain, has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries in 2021, appearing in five games.

Turner, a graduate student from Hammond, La., took to social media to thank Tiger fans for their support as his career has apparently come to an end seven games into the season.

Pack, from Springfield, Mo, played in 10 games in 2020 and in 6 this season.

The Tigers return to the field October 30 at Vanderbilt.

