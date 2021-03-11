Throwback Thursday for KU’s Agbaji, faced opening tip for first time since high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s something Ochai Agbaji said he hadn’t done for years, but during a season of uncertainty, KU’s entrance into the Big 12 Championships seemed par for the course.

The team’s big men, David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, learned earlier in the week that they wouldn’t play in the conference championship because of COVID protocol.

That challenged Bill Self to come up with a new game plan. That plan centered around Agbaji, at least to tip the game

“High school. Senior year, high school,” Agbaji said, while laughing, when asked about the last time he jumped center.

At 6 feet 5 inches tall, Agbaji played his share of time at center while attending Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., so he’s had experience in the lane. But it’s been a minute since he lined up in the center circle at the beginning of a game.

“I hadn’t done it in awhile. They told me like right before the game. I’d kinda forgot how it went, but I didn’t know where he was gonna throw the ball, but we still got the ball, so I guess I’m one for one on tips.”

Agbaji and the rest of the Kansas Jayhawks hope to continue that success following Thursday’s win over Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks’ next game at T-Mobile Center is at 8:30 p.m.