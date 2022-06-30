KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been quite the journey to Kansas City for Rockhurst University outfielder DJ Suonandajie.

“No matter where you are, you’ve got to enjoy the moment,” he said.

Suonandajie took a long road to get to playing baseball here in KC. A native of Tibet, an autonomous region in China. At nine he started playing baseball after learning how to throw rocks at a yak.

“Throwing a rock is not something we try to do to herd, just try to hit a nice spot toward them to try to say, move on boy,” he said.

“That’s how I knew he could wrestle, he’s a tough guy,” Rockhurst teammate Roman Sherman said. “One of my buddies from junior college, I took a snapchat of DJ, we’re in the gym, he goes, ‘Who’s that beast?'”

DJ — the beast — went from throwing at a yak to being scouted as part of MLB’s initiative to find talent for new baseball academies across China. That’s where he ran across Ray Chang, a KC native who played for the Chinese national team, along with Bill Thomas. Between his talent and their connections he was ready to go to America to pursue the dream to play ball.

“I want to see the outside world, so luckily I got my first chance when I was 12-13, so my family, they didn’t even try to stop me,” he said.

He met up with Bill Thomas.

“He picked me up and we drove from Florida to Carson, California and I stayed there five months with him trying to learn American culture,” he said.

He enrolled at LA Harbour College, got off to a solid start.

“When I got here, there’s a lot of good arms. They throw hard, that was tough. It’s a little different, but bottom-line baseball is baseball.”

Then COVID hit. He worked hard to stay afloat, taking any job.

“There was a point I worked 80 hours like every week, I’m not joking. So, my first job was how to make French fries. I did it for two weeks and then later I keep doing more, keep doing more and then I was like keep giving me more hours, I want to do more,” he said.

More help came to continue his dream. Chang called up friends at Rockhurst and that’s how the Hawk ended playing in the Ban Johnson summer league, taking his spot at Center Field.

“Being from Tibet, he said there’s so many people, he started to understand people at an early age and that’s what made him such a calm person,” Sherman said. “He’s the coolest.”

And if pro baseball isn’t the future. He’s got an education and lessons to take back home to teach future generations.

“When I got back home, I have the right direction, I have the right attitude to tell young generations what it’s supposed to be. If you work hard you can go far.”