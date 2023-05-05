KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been a lot of moves in the college basketball offseason in a short amount of time.
The transfer portal has turned college sports into free agency and given student-athletes the freedom to switch schools at a moment’s notice.
The local school most affected by this is Kansas, a team that may only have as many as three returners from its 2022 squad.
Here’s who has left Kansas City-area schools through the transfer portal and who will be coming to these schools in the portal and in recruiting.
Kansas
OUT
- Guard Joe Yesufu to Washington State
- Guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. to East Carolina
- Guard MJ Rice to NC State
- Forward Cam Martin to Boise State
- Forward Zach Clemence to UC Santa Barbara
- Forward Zuby Ejiofor
- Guard Kyle Cuffe Jr.
- NBA Draft: Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar and Jalen Wilson
- Center Hunter Dickinson from Michigan
- Guard Arterio Morris from Texas
- Guard Nicolas Timberlake from Towson
- 5-star Guard Elmarko Jackson
- 4-star Guard Chris Johnson
- 4-star Forward Marcus Adams Jr.
- 4-star Guard Jamari McDowell
Kansas State
OUT
- Foward Ish Massoud to Georgetown
- NBA Draft: Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills
- Guard Tylor Perry from North Texas
- 4-star Guard Dai Dai Ames
- 4 star Guard RJ Jones
- 3-star Forward Macaleab Rich
Mizzou
OUT
- Guard Ronnie DeGray III to Wichita State
- Forward Mohamed Diarra
- NBA Draft: Kobe Brown
- Guard Caleb Grill from Iowa State
- Guard Tamar Bates (KCK native) from Indiana
- Guard John Tonje from Colorado State
- Forward Jesús Carralero from Campbell
NBA Draft early entrants’ deadline to pull out of the draft is 11 p.m. CT on May 31. The deadline for athletes to enter the portal is May 11, but they can choose a school after that date.