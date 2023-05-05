KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been a lot of moves in the college basketball offseason in a short amount of time.

The transfer portal has turned college sports into free agency and given student-athletes the freedom to switch schools at a moment’s notice.

The local school most affected by this is Kansas, a team that may only have as many as three returners from its 2022 squad.

Here’s who has left Kansas City-area schools through the transfer portal and who will be coming to these schools in the portal and in recruiting.

Kansas

OUT

IN

Center Hunter Dickinson from Michigan

Guard Arterio Morris from Texas

Guard Nicolas Timberlake from Towson

5-star Guard Elmarko Jackson

4-star Guard Chris Johnson

4-star Forward Marcus Adams Jr.

4-star Guard Jamari McDowell

Kansas State

OUT

Foward Ish Massoud to Georgetown

NBA Draft: Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills

IN

Guard Tylor Perry from North Texas

4-star Guard Dai Dai Ames

4 star Guard RJ Jones

3-star Forward Macaleab Rich

Mizzou

OUT

Guard Ronnie DeGray III to Wichita State

Forward Mohamed Diarra

NBA Draft: Kobe Brown

IN

Guard Caleb Grill from Iowa State

Guard Tamar Bates (KCK native) from Indiana

Guard John Tonje from Colorado State

Forward Jesús Carralero from Campbell

NBA Draft early entrants’ deadline to pull out of the draft is 11 p.m. CT on May 31. The deadline for athletes to enter the portal is May 11, but they can choose a school after that date.