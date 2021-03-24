UCM, Drury women’s basketball earn spots in NCAA’s Division II Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the Show Me State’s top women’s basketball teams will play in the NCAA Division II Final Four on Wednesday night.

The University of Central Missouri and Drury University advanced to the semifinal round after exciting wins in the Elite Eight.

UCM dominated Belmont Abbey, winning 65-42. Freshmen Olivia Nelson and Brooke Littrell scored 17 points a piece. This will be the Jennies second appearance in the Final Four since 2018.

Bring on the Final Four! pic.twitter.com/WYfR85BwJK — JENNIES BASKETBALL (@UCMWBB) March 24, 2021

Drury’s Elite Eight game was a battle. The Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Charleston 74-66.

Junior Paige Robinson and coach Amy Eagan were named NCAA DII player and coach of the year this week.

We're headed to the FINAL FOUR‼️🏀🏆 After trailing for most of the game, the @DULadyPanthers with an incredible win against Charleston. #allweDUiswin pic.twitter.com/82Od7jThnK — Drury Panthers (@drurypanthers) March 23, 2021

The Jennies will face undefeated and top-seeded Lubbock Christian. Tip is at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Drury will play Lander at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will be nationally televised.

