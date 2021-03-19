UCM women’s basketball preparing for NCAA Elite Eight appearance

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — While the Division I men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments are just getting started this weekend, games are already well underway on the D2 front.

The University of Central Missouri women’s basketball team will make its first Elite Eight appearance since 2018.

“For me, it’s really exciting because not a lot of people get to go to the Elite Eight. I think we’re ready, but it just really comes down to each day, keep getting better until it’s Tuesday when we do play,” freshman guard Olivia Nelson said.

With 10 underclassmen, which includes seven freshmen, the Jennies are young. But that hasn’t mattered.

Four players — Nina Collier, Graycen Holden, Olivia Nelson and Brook Littrell — are averaging double-digit scoring. All but one are freshmen.

“Our seniors have done a great job integrating the seven freshmen that we have. Those seniors and freshmen get a majority of the playing time. They’ve done a nice job of helping them mature,” UCM head coach Dave Slifer said.

UCM earned its spot in the Elite Eight after beating Nebraska-Kearney for their eighth regional championship.

ICYMI: The Jennies punched their ticket to the Elite Eight over Nebraska-Kearney, 67-57. pic.twitter.com/vS8yqj3Nzu — JENNIES BASKETBALL (@UCMWBB) March 16, 2021

For older players who were robbed of the opportunity to compete in regionals a year ago because of COVID cancellations, they welcome the new challenge.

“Last year, we were so ready for regionals. No one ever knew what could of happened last year. Now carrying on to this year, it wasn’t really expected,” senior guard Nija Collier said.

The 5th-seeded Jennies face No. 4 Belmont Abbey College in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. Tip is at 7:45 p.m.