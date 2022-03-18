CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The women’s basketball teams of UMKC and Missouri could’ve faced each other in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Instead, they both lost in the first round.

Senior Naomie Alnatas’ 24 points weren’t enough to help the ‘Roos outlast Northern Iowa in the opening round of the WNIT. The Roos season ends with a 75-58 loss.

For UMKC, Brooklyn McDavid added 17 points but only hit six of her 18 shots. The ‘Roos started the game shooting 56% in the first quarter but shooting 7-27 in the second and third quarters did them in.

Aijha Blackwell’s double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds weren’t enough to carry the Tigers past Drake in an overtime loss, 83-78.

Izzy Higginbottom added 14 points off the bench.

After a Hayley Frank missed free throw with less than two minutes to go in overtime had the Tigers down by one, a Maddie Peterson three made the score 75-71. Higginbottom answered with a three of her own and Peterson came back with a layup to make it 77-74.

Blackwell made one of two free throws with 29 seconds to make it a two score deficit before free throws secured a Bulldog win. Peterson led Drake with 22 points and five rebounds.

Mizzou finishes their season at 18-14. UMKC finishes their season at 23-9.