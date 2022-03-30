KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Texas Longhorn associate head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett is the new head coach of the University of Missouri-Kansas City women’s basketball team.

The St. Louis native served as assistant head coach with Texas for the past two seasons and help lead the team to consecutive Elite Eight appearances.

“Throughout the process the energy has been amazing, and my decision developed organically. I’m supposed to be here, I feel it in my heart,” Jackson-Durrett said.

The 2001 Missouri high school player of the year played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma before being drafted in the first round of the 2005 WNBA Draft to the Detroit Shock.

“She is a phenomenal leader and teacher of the nuances of basketball, and a maven of life skill development and championing academic excellence,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin said. “Dionnah will further elevate our departmental mantra of comprehensive excellence.”

Prior to joining the Longhorns, Jackson-Durrett coached at Mississippi State, George Mason and Southeast Missouri State, allowing her to coach in five straight Elite Eight appearances.

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer praised her efforts in mentoring the next generation of women athletes and impact on a program.

“Dionnah understands the impact that a successful women’s basketball program can have on a university, a community and a state, and she will work tirelessly to make sure that happens,” Schaefer said. “Kansas City has hit a home run in hiring Coach Jackson-Durrett.”

Jackson-Durrett replaces Jacie Hoyt who spent five seasons with the Roos. Hoyt was announced as the new head coach at Oklahoma State on March 20.

The Roos finished the season 23-9 and lost to the University of Northern Iowa in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.