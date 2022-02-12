KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The UMKC Roos women held off a second-half surge by Oral Roberts to win 69-63 and extend their current winning streak to six games.

The Roos led by 17 at the half but the Golden Eagles climbed their way back to within five points at the end of the third quarter.

After bringing it to 66-63 in the last two minutes of the game, a steal and layup by Kiara Bradley on the last possession helped seal the win for the Roos.

Bradley led the Roos with 19 points and nine rebounds. Brooklyn McDavid followed her up with 14 points and three rebounds, Naomie Alnatas had 11 points and Paige Bradford and Sanaa’ St. Andre each had 10 points.

Oral Roberts was led by Tirzah Moore who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Keni Jo Lippe contributed 15 points, eight rebound and four assists and Katie Scott finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Roos are 19-5 overall, 9-4 in the Summit League and third in the conference.

They host North Dakota on Thursday, February 17, at 6 p.m. CT.