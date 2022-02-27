KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josiah Allick’s 21 points and seven rebounds could not help the Roos overcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits as they lost on Senior day 86-75.

Evan Gilyard II had 18 points but had a poor shooting performance, only making five out of 17 shots.

SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman was a force all game with 25 points, hitting five threes. Douglas Wilson followed him up with 17 points and Lawrence High alum Zeke Mayo finished with 12 points.

The Roos finished the regular season 19-11 overall and will be the fourth seed in the Summit League conference tournament.

The Jackrabbits are the first team in conference history to go undefeated in league play (18-0), as they go into the conference tournament as the one seed.

Tournament play starts on March 5.